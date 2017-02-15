Kevin Mitnick Interview on Steven Colbert
Permalink
Hacker News

Kevin Mitnick Interview on Steven Colbert

Kevin Mitnick speaks about his past and his book, Ghost in the Wires, to late…

Continue Reading →

Baby Wakes Up & Freaks to Gangam Style
Permalink
LOL

Baby Wakes Up & Freaks to Gangam Style

Baby Amanda was sleeping peacefully in the car through the other songs, but when her…

Continue Reading →

Dancing Merenga Dog
Permalink
LOL

Dancing Merenga Dog

Dog Loves YouTube
Permalink
CM ♥ Blog

Dog Loves YouTube

Bambi seriously loves to watch animals on YouTube, so we made her her own channel.…

Continue Reading →

Too funny! Those clever Brits had the prototype for Twitter in 1935.
Permalink
Digital Life

Too funny! Those clever Brits had the prototype for Twitter in 1935.

Got this from Woz's Jokelist, cute!
Permalink
LOL

Got this from Woz's Jokelist, cute!