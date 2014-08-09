Final Punishment: Transmedia Storytelling Case Study – Digital Emmy nominated

“Final Punishment” is beActive’s first thriller based multiplatform TV Series & TV movie about 8 women trapped inside a High Security Brazilian prison. When the surveillance connection to the block is lost, gruesome and mysterious deaths start to take place.

In a race against time, the prisoners will have to find the missing code to open the prison doors and to escape from the killer. “Final Punishment” includes an online Alternate Reality Game where users have to collect a series of clues on websites, social media profiles, blogs, videos, etc., to crack the code that will open the prison doors.