Top 10 Facts – Psychology
Fabulously informative video created by
● LEMMiNOTV: http://lemmino.net/ytlemminotv
● LEMMiNOMusic: http://lemmino.net/ytlemmino
lolablanc
#7: “If you want something to try something new and different, it will work best if you make them happy first.” I like this fact.
Jay Sparkman
Sorry for the off topic……Need feed back with a formula for exercising the brain to be able to invent new products, Services and Ideas. Have found personally to be able to invent new products services and Ideas daily. From a drawing a formula on how I think the brain formulates it then strenghtens the thought process to happen automatic. Would like to see if a small group of children age 6 to try using the exercise formula to see if other teachers could see if it works like I think it does. Or if you could lead me in the right direction to whom I could talk to about this.
Technorazzi Magazine
Very interesting concept Jay. Have you tried an educational research group or university?