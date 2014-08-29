Share

The Brain in Love

Helen Fisher gives a Ted Talk on Love.

Why do we crave love so much, even to the point that we would die for it? To learn more about our very real, very physical need for romantic love, Helen Fisher and her research team took MRIs of people in love — and people who had just been dumped. Love is a need like hunger and thirst. Romantic love is an addiction. Watch Helen Fisher’s Ted Talk here, it’s extraordinary.

http://www.ted.com/playlists/143/in_the_mood_for_love

