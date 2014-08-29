-
Happiness and Media – The Intersection - February 15, 2017
-
The Barbara Bouchey Story: Humble Beginnings to Great Success - January 14, 2017
-
Want to be Happy? Be Grateful - January 7, 2017
-
The Real Reason for Brains - September 10, 2016
-
Reach into the Computer and Grab a Pixel - September 9, 2016
-
Designing for Social Change - September 7, 2016
-
Social Networks for Social Justice: The Power of Technology to do Good - September 7, 2016
-
How Technology Moves Society, Not Politics - September 7, 2016
-
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness - September 7, 2016
-
Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology - September 7, 2016
The Brain in Love
Helen Fisher gives a Ted Talk on Love.
Why do we crave love so much, even to the point that we would die for it? To learn more about our very real, very physical need for romantic love, Helen Fisher and her research team took MRIs of people in love — and people who had just been dumped. Love is a need like hunger and thirst. Romantic love is an addiction. Watch Helen Fisher’s Ted Talk here, it’s extraordinary.
1 Comment on this Post
lolablanc
innnteresting