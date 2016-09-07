-
Social Networks for Social Justice: The Power of Technology to do Good
Ben Rattray, founder of Change.org, describes to the National Journal’s Ron Brownstein how powerful this crowd-sourcing platform has become as millions of people advance local and global change through online petitions. Rattray points to the selection of Candy Crowley and Martha Raddatz to run the presidential and vice presidential debates as an example of its success, noting that 180,000 people used the site to campaign for female moderators.
