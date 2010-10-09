Jerry Mahabub Rocking the World of 3D Audio

Congratulations to Jerry Mahabub, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of GenAudio Inc., whose 3D sound technology – AstoundSound – was used in the “We Are the World” 3D video which won the “Best 3D Music Documentary Short Film” at the 3D Film Festival. The new version of the music video was created to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of the award-winning film. It was presented by AEG Network Live and Visa. This is an extraordinary honor for Jerry who has spent 26 years in research and development to create his sound technology that is attracting the Who’s Who of Hollywood.

Hollywood, Oct. 3, 2010

Congratulations to Jerry Mahabub, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of GenAudio Inc., whose 3D sound technology – AstoundSound – was used in the “We Are the World” 3D video which won the “Best 3D Music Documentary Short Film” at the 3D Film Festival. The new version of the music video was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the award-winning short film. It was presented by AEG Network Live and Visa. This is an extraordinary honor for Jerry who has spent 26 years in research and development to create AstoundSound.

Not only has his sound technology launched, but he has also recently unveiled a state-of-the-art recording studio in Santa Monica that is attracting the Who’s Who in the music business.

Who is Jerry Mahabub?

A native of Colorado, Jerry was a teen prodigy who attended the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute at the age of 13, started working on brain research through brain-imaging technology when he was 15, and graduated from Rensselaer at 19. Throughout the years, Mahabub became fascinated by how the brain processes information through sound. He recognized that previous attempts to simulate a true 3-D sound space were based on head-related transfer functions, mathematical descriptions of how sound diffracts around human heads and enters the ears. However, to achieve a more convincing simulation of a 3-D sound space, Mahabub realized a system must also model how the brain processes audio information – a field of study called psychoacoustics. His passion resulted in numerous patents and businesses, and 19 + years of experience in business development and technology license negotiations. Additionally, he has developed and commercialized some of the world’s most sophisticated technologies for over 270 companies worldwide including Boeing, Jet Propulsion Laboratories, US Naval Warfare Center and the US Army. In other words, he’s also a rocket scientist.

While these are lofty accomplishments, Jerry has never been one to rest on his laurels. He stated, “Being involved in the 3D ‘We Are the World’ music project is one of my proudest achievements – not simply because it validated the technology in the Hollywood entertainment market, but because my team and I were honored to be part of an extraordinary group of people working to make a difference in the world.”

John Ruby, president of AEG Live, explained more about We Are the World. He said,

“Quincy and Lionel had many requests to recreate the magic from 25 years ago, but it was really the hurricane crisis from Haiti that electrified and activated everybody, that now was the time to do it. So we all gathered at the Henson studios on the day after the Grammies. Some 85 artists came together to record the track.”

Between Fremantle’s worldwide television distribution and NBC’s Olympics opening ceremonies coverage, hundreds of millions have seen the 2D version of the film around the world. On a video capturing the award moment, John Ruby also did a shout out to the folks from Astound for their awesome contribution. He said, “When we looked at it, it was clear to us if we were going to have track that could have the potential to live another 25 years, the format of choice for recording was obviously 3D.”

Ruby stated, “On behalf of Quincy (Jones), Lionel (Ritchie), the estate of Michael Jackson, Randy Phillips, Peter Tortorici and everyone on the We Are the World Board, this is an honor.”

Congratulations again to Jerry Mahabub.

Learn More About GenAudio Here