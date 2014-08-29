-
Happiness and Media – The Intersection - February 15, 2017
-
The Barbara Bouchey Story: Humble Beginnings to Great Success - January 14, 2017
-
Want to be Happy? Be Grateful - January 7, 2017
-
The Real Reason for Brains - September 10, 2016
-
Reach into the Computer and Grab a Pixel - September 9, 2016
-
Designing for Social Change - September 7, 2016
-
Social Networks for Social Justice: The Power of Technology to do Good - September 7, 2016
-
How Technology Moves Society, Not Politics - September 7, 2016
-
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness - September 7, 2016
-
Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology - September 7, 2016
Savant Daniel Tammet on Perception
Ted Talk by Daniel Tammet, a high-functioning autistic savant.
Daniel Tammet has linguistic, numerical and visual synesthesia — meaning that his perception of words, numbers and colors are woven together into a new way of perceiving and understanding the world. The author of “Born on a Blue Day,” Tammet shares his art and his passion for languages in this glimpse into his beautiful mind.
<iframe src=”https://embed-ssl.ted.com/talks/daniel_tammet_different_ways_of_knowing.html” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen></iframe>
http://www.ted.com/talks/daniel_tammet_different_ways_of_knowing