-
Happiness and Media – The Intersection - February 15, 2017
-
The Barbara Bouchey Story: Humble Beginnings to Great Success - January 14, 2017
-
Want to be Happy? Be Grateful - January 7, 2017
-
The Real Reason for Brains - September 10, 2016
-
Reach into the Computer and Grab a Pixel - September 9, 2016
-
Designing for Social Change - September 7, 2016
-
Social Networks for Social Justice: The Power of Technology to do Good - September 7, 2016
-
How Technology Moves Society, Not Politics - September 7, 2016
-
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness - September 7, 2016
-
Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology - September 7, 2016
Reach into the Computer and Grab a Pixel
The border between our physical world and the digital information surrounding us has been getting thinner and thinner. Designer and engineer Jinha Lee wants to dissolve it altogether. As he demonstrates in this short, gasp-inducing talk, his ideas include a pen that penetrates into a screen to draw 3D models and SpaceTop, a computer desktop prototype that lets you reach through the screen to manipulate digital objects.
1 Comment on this Post
lolablanc
trippy!