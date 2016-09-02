Psychology of Social Media

Dr Michael Sinclair, Consultant Psychologist interviewed on BBC World, Global, by Jon Sopel. Pychology of Instagram and social media. Exessive use of socia media and instagram can affect our quality of life, taking us away from our real life experience and living in and enjoying the moment. It can drain the humanity out of our relationships and social interation. Instagram can cause envy and competition as we strive and crave for more ‘likes’ and followers and more validation and admiration from others.