Share

Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology

Technorazzi Magazine
Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology Technorazzi Magazine
Summary: Martin Seligman talks about psychology — as a field of study and as it works one-on-one with each patient and each practitioner. As it moves beyond a focus on disease, what can modern psychology help us to become?

0%

Martin Seligman talks about psychology — as a field of study and as it works one-on-one with each patient and each practitioner. As it moves beyond a focus on disease, what can modern psychology help us to become?

Leave a Reply