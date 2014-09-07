-
‘Look Up’ – Are Smart Phones Making Us Lonely?
‘Look Up’ – A spoken word film for an online generation. Subscribe for more videos: http://bit.ly/Subscribe_to_Gary_Turk
‘Look Up’ is a lesson taught to us through a love story, in a world where we continue to find ways to make it easier for us to connect with one another, but always results in us spending more time alone.
<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”//www.youtube.com/embed/Z7dLU6fk9QY” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>