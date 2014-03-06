-
Happiness and Media – The Intersection - February 15, 2017
-
The Barbara Bouchey Story: Humble Beginnings to Great Success - January 14, 2017
-
Want to be Happy? Be Grateful - January 7, 2017
-
The Real Reason for Brains - September 10, 2016
-
Reach into the Computer and Grab a Pixel - September 9, 2016
-
Designing for Social Change - September 7, 2016
-
Social Networks for Social Justice: The Power of Technology to do Good - September 7, 2016
-
How Technology Moves Society, Not Politics - September 7, 2016
-
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness - September 7, 2016
-
Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology - September 7, 2016
Lola Blanc’s Dreamy New Song – Shangri La
Lola Blanc dropped a buzz track for her fans, and she reaches some pretty high notes. The raven-haired singer and songwriter continued to craft mischievous, unapologetic pop while in Hollywood, infusing her music with a bold, playful edge that defines Lola as an artist.
Eventually, Lola’s fierce artistic vision and colorful songwriting caught the attention of the leading hit-makers of the music industry, setting her firmly on the path to becoming the next big female breakout artist. She recently premiered her debut music video “Bad Tattoo” via Ryan Seacrest and co-wrote “Ooh La La” off the Smurfs 2 soundtrack for Britney Spears.
Born in Germany to a mother who was a creative whirlwind and father who was in the CIA, Lola’s life has been unconventional since the beginning. After leaving Europe, she moved to a farm in Michigan with her family, performing as a ventriloquist (true story!) and auctioneer as she pursued her passion for music by writing songs. After overcoming a whirlwind of obstacles including poverty, Lola moved to LA where she worked her way up, writing with other musicians, modeling, and landing roles in music videos for high profile artists like Interpol and LMFAO.