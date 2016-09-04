-
How TV Affects the Brains of Young Children
The more television that children watch before the age of 3, the more likely they were to have attention problems at school age. Cognitive stimulation, like reading to children, correlated with improved ability for the child to pay attention in school. Furthermore, one 6-month study showed how parental involvement in playing with blocks in interactive play with their children correlated with improved language skills. “We need more real time play today and less fast-paced media, particularly for young children. It’s vitally important that we have that, because if we change the beginning of the story, we change the whole story,” explains Dimitri Christakis, a pediatrician, researcher and parent.
Watch his TED talk below.
3 Comments on this Post
Joseph
wow I had no idea… kind of scary!
Maria Hernandez
This is why we don’t have a television in our house.
Chicken
I encourage my children to read. It’s better for the imagination/creative process!