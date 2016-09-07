-
How Technology Moves Society, Not Politics
Technology impacts society more than laws and politics. 3D printing can help make affordable prosthetics. New living environments called “seasteads” can be made on top of the ocean. Smart phones played an important role in the Arabian Spring. Bitcoin helps the poor generate income from worldwide buyers. Ted Talk by Lasse Birk Olesen.