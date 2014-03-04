-
Getting it Right: Ethical Reporting on People Affected by Trauma
A teaching DVD for working journalists and students to learn ethical, sensitive and accurate reporting of victims and survivors of trauma. Seven families, struck by real life tragedy, tell us in their words how best to ethically treat survivors who become the focus of media attention. The DVD is accompanied by teaching notes and back-stories of the events talked about on the DVD. Notes at www.dartcentre.org