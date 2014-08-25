Freedom Downtime – The Story of Legendary Hacker Kevin Mitnick

Can you launch a nuclear missile by whistling into a payphone? The unofficial story of Kevin Mitnick, possibly the first citizen in American history to be jailed without a bail-hearing. He went to jail for nothing more than copying software, but was “convicted” by the media both for breaking into NORAD as well as causing millions of dollars in damage to a software-company. This documentary introduces you to the “Free Kevin” movement, who trried to stop the making of a film about Mitnick based on the media’s lies, and who went on a journey to track down key players in the Mitnick-affair and get some answers.