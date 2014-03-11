Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg’s Message: #banbossy

Here is the message from Sheryl Sandberg…

Hello friends & family!

Today, on the one-year anniversary of Lean In, LeanIn.Org and the Girl Scouts are launching a public service campaign to Ban Bossy – and encourage all girls to lead.

When little boys lead, we call them “leaders”. But when little girls lead, they risk being labeled “bossy”. These negative messages have a real impact; by middle school, girls are less interested in leadership roles than boys – a trend that continues into adulthood.

Ban Bossy aims to change this by generating the awareness we need to stop discouraging – and start encouraging – girls to lead. Please join us at http://www.banbossy.com for:

Pledge – pledge to Ban Bossy by hitting red “I will Ban Bossy” button on http://www.banbossy.com

Ban Bossy PSA – featuring Condoleezza Rice, Education Secretary Duncan, Beyoncé, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Garner, Diane von Fürstenberg, Jimmie Johnson, and Anna Maria Chávez

Ban Bossy Ad – ad from BBDO that highlights the price we pay for discouraging our girls
WSJ Op-ed on "The Other B-Word"

For those of you who use social media, we would be so grateful for your support by posting to any channels you use. Here are some suggested posts to get you started but you should feel free to create your own message that encourages people to pledge to ban bossy.

I pledge to Ban Bossy and encourage girls to lead. Join me at http://www.banbossy.com to take the pledge and get leadership tips for girls. #banbossy

I pledge to Ban Bossy and encourage girls to lead. Join @Lean In and @GirlScoutsUSA to take the pledge and get leadership tips for girls: http://www.banbossy.com . #banbossy

I pledge to #banbossy and encourage girls to lead. Join me today at http://www.banbossy.com.

I pledge to #banbossy and encourage girls to lead. Join @LeanInOrg and @GirlScouts to take the pledge and get leadership tips for girls: http://www.banbossy.com .

→ Bonus Idea: Share an Instagram video telling the world why you are pledging to #banbossy.

I pledge to #banbossy and encourage girls to lead. Join me today: http://www.banbossy.com

I pledge to #banbossy. Join @LeanInOrg & @GirlScouts to encourage girls to lead: http://www.banbossy.com

With my thanks for your support and friendship over the past year,

Sheryl