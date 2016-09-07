-
Designing for Social Change
Andrew Shea is a graphic designer, writer, and educator living in New York City. As a designer, he uses design thinking on a range of projects that involve creating logos and branding systems, web sites, environmental graphics, books and printed matter. Shea’s book, Designing for Social Change, was published by Princeton Architectural Press and features 10 strategies that can improve the effectiveness of community-based projects. He teaches design at Parsons The New School for Design, and frequently visits design programs as a lecturer and critic.
At TEDx Transmedia, Andrew talked about how graphic design can create meaningful behavior change.