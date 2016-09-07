-
Happiness and Media – The Intersection - February 15, 2017
-
The Barbara Bouchey Story: Humble Beginnings to Great Success - January 14, 2017
-
Want to be Happy? Be Grateful - January 7, 2017
-
The Real Reason for Brains - September 10, 2016
-
Reach into the Computer and Grab a Pixel - September 9, 2016
-
Designing for Social Change - September 7, 2016
-
Social Networks for Social Justice: The Power of Technology to do Good - September 7, 2016
-
How Technology Moves Society, Not Politics - September 7, 2016
-
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness - September 7, 2016
-
Martin Seligman: The New Era of Positive Psychology - September 7, 2016
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness
Dan Gilbert, author of “Stumbling on Happiness,” challenges the idea that we’ll be miserable if we don’t get what we want. Our “psychological immune system” lets us feel truly happy even when things don’t go as planned. Dan Gilbert, author of “Stumbling on Happiness,” challenges the idea that we’ll be miserable if we don’t get what we want. Our “psychological immune system” lets us feel truly happy even when things don’t go as planned.
1 Comment on this Post
lolablanc
this makes a lot of sense.