Share

Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness

Technorazzi Magazine
Dan Gilbert: The Surprising Science of Happiness Technorazzi Magazine
Summary: Dan Gilbert, author of "Stumbling on Happiness," challenges the idea that we’ll be miserable if we don’t get what we want. Our "psychological immune system" lets us feel truly happy even when things don’t go as planned.

0%

The Science of Happiness

Dan Gilbert, author of “Stumbling on Happiness,” challenges the idea that we’ll be miserable if we don’t get what we want. Our “psychological immune system” lets us feel truly happy even when things don’t go as planned. Dan Gilbert, author of “Stumbling on Happiness,” challenges the idea that we’ll be miserable if we don’t get what we want. Our “psychological immune system” lets us feel truly happy even when things don’t go as planned.

1 Comment on this Post

  1. lolablanc
    October 6, 2014

    this makes a lot of sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply